Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

