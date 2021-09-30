Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 15,600 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

