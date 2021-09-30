Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 70.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $454.98 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.60 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

