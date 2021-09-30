FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Capitalization Hits $101,237.18

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $101,237.18 and $8.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00117425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00172965 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.