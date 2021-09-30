Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $22,038,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.