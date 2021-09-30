freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.32 ($26.26).

freenet stock opened at €22.63 ($26.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.92. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

