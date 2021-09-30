Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.30

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 26019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

