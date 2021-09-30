fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.4% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.36. 121,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,465,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

