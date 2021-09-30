Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 23,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.92.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

