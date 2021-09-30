Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $195.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,958. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

