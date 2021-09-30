Full Sail Capital LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.68. 13,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.