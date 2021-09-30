FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

