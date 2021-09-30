FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Lifted by Analyst

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

