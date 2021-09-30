FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLMAF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

