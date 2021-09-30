G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $630.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.