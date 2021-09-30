Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

