Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 10 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,204.68. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,209.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.