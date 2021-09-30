Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Garmin comprises 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,445,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,755,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.98. 8,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,190. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

