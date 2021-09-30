GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.00

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEAGF. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.