Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Geberit has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

