Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.70

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.06 ($0.20), with a volume of 159463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The firm has a market cap of £175.96 million and a P/E ratio of -16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

About Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.