Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,686 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

