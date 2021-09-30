General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.
In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 4,524,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
