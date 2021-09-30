Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 85,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,959,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

