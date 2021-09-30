Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

