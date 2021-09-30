GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,189.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $583,993.96 and $4,189.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 4% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,221.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.40 or 0.06909485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00353574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.01148412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00107529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00571800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00526183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00296714 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

