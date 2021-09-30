Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Globant reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

GLOB traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $279.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,955. Globant has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

