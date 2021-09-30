Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 4,223 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for about 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,355. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.