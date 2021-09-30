Globeflex Capital L P Buys 1,970 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 9,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,290. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

