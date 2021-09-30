Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.50 Million Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,530 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.46% of City Office REIT worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 33.0% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,677. The company has a market cap of $785.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.