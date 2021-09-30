Globeflex Capital L P Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.51% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

