Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Navios Maritime were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth $551,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,600. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 578.82% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

