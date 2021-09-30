Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,727. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $491.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

