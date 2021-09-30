Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 330,403 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises approximately 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $88,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,881. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

