Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT Raised to $20.50

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 178,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Gogo has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gogo by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gogo by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gogo by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gogo by 67,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.