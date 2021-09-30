Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $13.55. Gogo shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 54,520 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

