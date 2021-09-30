Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 62.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $195.90. 30,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.