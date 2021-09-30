Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,918 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

