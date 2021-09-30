Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $640,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

