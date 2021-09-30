Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 40.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lear by 2,337.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Shares of LEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,477. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

