Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.