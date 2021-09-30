Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.12

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 21% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $394,499.14 and $268,997.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

