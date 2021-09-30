Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $7,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.