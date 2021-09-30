Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $20,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $15,686,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

