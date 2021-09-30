Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

