Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $153.47 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

