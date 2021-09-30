Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $521.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

