Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 12,835 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,578.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.32 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

