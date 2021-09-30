Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 16,000 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

