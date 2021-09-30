Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.56 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,155,000 after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 667,177 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

